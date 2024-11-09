Jerusalem Post
Putin signs mutual defense treaty with North Korea

By REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a treaty on the country's strategic partnership with North Korea which includes a mutual defense provision, enacting it into law.

The accord, announced by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack.

The decree making the partnership law appeared on a official website outlining legislative procedures. The treaty was ratified by Russia's parliament.

NSC issues warnings, incl. concealing Jewish, Israeli identifiers abroad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 07:37 PM
US says Hamas is standing in the way of a Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/10/2024 06:25 PM
Drone crosses into Israel from Lebanon, incident has concluded, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 06:21 PM
Shin Bet arrests 17-year-old Negev resident over Hamas ties, terror plot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 06:12 PM
Biden will discuss with Trump top US priorities on Wednesday
By REUTERS
11/10/2024 06:11 PM
Israel Defense Minister Katz says Israel has defeated Hezbollah
By REUTERS
11/10/2024 06:01 PM
Israel's security cabinet will meet on Sunday at 7:00 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 05:55 PM
Hezbollah fires ten rockets at northern Israel, three people wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 05:15 PM
Israel Police arrest 12 suspects in murder of Tel Sheva woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 04:18 PM
Strong explosions sound in southern Damascus, Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 04:18 PM
Hezbollah's artillery commander eliminated by IDF in Blida, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 03:57 PM
Israel's President Herzog to meet with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
11/10/2024 03:53 PM
Amsterdam police says it will arrest people defying demonstration ban
By REUTERS
11/10/2024 03:51 PM
Arrest of officer involved in PMO documents leak extended by four days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 03:37 PM
US allegedly stalling shipment of D9 bulldozers to Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 03:34 PM