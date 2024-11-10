Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey arrests journalist over social media post on prosecutors

By REUTERS

An Istanbul court late on Saturday formally arrested a Turkish journalist over his social media posts on prosecutors investigating a mayor from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), his lawyer said.

Furkan Karabay, a reporter with news website 10Haber, was detained early on Friday after writing on X the names of prosecutors conducting an investigation into the mayor.

Ahmet Ozer, the mayor of Istanbul's Esenyurt district, was arrested on Oct. 30 after prosecutors accused him of having ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned as a terrorist group in Turkey.

Late on Saturday, the court ordered the arrest of Karabay pending trial, ruling his social media posts were "targeting public officials involved in the fight against terrorism," a court document seen by Reuters showed.

In his statement to court, Karabay denied the accusation, saying that the names of the prosecutors were reported by a number of media outlets and CHP leader Ozgur Ozel himself mentioned name of the prosecutor.

Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar, AFP reports
By REUTERS
11/10/2024 09:00 AM
IDF lifts travel ban to the Netherlands following antisemitic attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 08:54 AM
SV Werder Bremen German team stands with Jews after Amsterdam attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 08:46 AM
Trump wins Arizona, sweeping all seven battleground states
By REUTERS
11/10/2024 04:26 AM
Israel weighs possibility of ceasefire in North to avert UNSC decision
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 12:39 AM
IDF Arabic Spokesperson condemns soldiers burning Lebanese flag
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 10:45 PM
ITA Airways extends suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 10:35 PM
Putin signs mutual defense treaty with North Korea
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 09:03 PM
NSC says that violence in Amsterdam has ended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 07:39 PM
Maccabi fans arrive at hospital for treatment in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 07:28 PM
Biden, Trump to meet in the White House on Wednesday
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 07:05 PM
IDF changes Home Front Command guidelines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 06:15 PM
Israeli drones flying over Beirut, Hezbollah claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 02:09 PM
Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon's Tyre kill seven - Lebanese health min.
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 01:53 PM
Israeli officials welcome German ban on 'From the river to the sea'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 01:18 PM