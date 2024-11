The right engine of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operated by Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines 600221.SS caught fire shortly after take-off from Rome's Fiumicino airport this morning, an Italian airport official said.

The plane, bound for the Chinese city of Shenzhen, turned back and landed safely after dumping fuel over the sea.

The cause of the fire was unclear, the official said, adding that there were no delays to air traffic at Fiumicino.