President Herzog to meet with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday

US President Joe Biden is set to meet with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog at the White House on Tuesday, amid his diplomatic push to end the Lebanese and Gaza wars during his last three months in office. 

This will be Herzog’s third meeting with Biden, since the US President entered the White House in January 2021. 

Herzog is in the United States to address the 2024 General Assembly of the Jewish Federations which is meeting in Washington. The meeting comes less than a week after Donald Trump’s re-election to the White House on November 5.


