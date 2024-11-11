Jerusalem Post
Former UK soldier accused of helping Iran pleads guilty to prison escape

By REUTERS

A British soldier accused of passing sensitive information to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps pleaded guilty on Monday to escaping from prison while awaiting trial.

Daniel Abed Khalife is on trial at London's Woolwich Crown Court, accused of collecting sensitive information between May 2019 and January 2022.

Khalife, who is no longer a member of the British armed forces, also denies leaving a fake bomb on a desk and absconding from his barracks in 2023.

Prosecutors had also alleged Khalife escaped from London's Wandsworth prison in September 2023 by tying himself to the bottom of a delivery van, sparking a brief nationwide manhunt.

