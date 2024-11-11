Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir announces intention to step down

The director-general of the Defense Ministry, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir informed Defense Minister Israel Katz of his plan to step down in the coming period during a meeting between the two on Monday.

At the defense minister’s request, Zamir agreed to remain in his role for now.

In their initial working meeting today, Zamir briefed Katz on the ministry’s extensive efforts in Operation Swords of Iron, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the IDF’s endurance in a prolonged, multi-front campaign and maintaining Israel’s “blue and white” production independence.