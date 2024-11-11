Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir announces intention to step down

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The director-general of the Defense Ministry, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir informed Defense Minister Israel Katz of his plan to step down in the coming period during a meeting between the two on Monday.

At the defense minister’s request, Zamir agreed to remain in his role for now.

In their initial working meeting today, Zamir briefed Katz on the ministry’s extensive efforts in Operation Swords of Iron, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the IDF’s endurance in a prolonged, multi-front campaign and maintaining Israel’s “blue and white” production independence.

Former UK soldier accused of helping Iran pleads guilty to prison escape
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 01:40 PM
Israeli FM claims progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks; Hezbollah says no proposals were received
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 12:40 PM
Initial reports of Israeli attack on Syria's Homs countryside, Syrian state news agency reports
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 12:04 PM
Kremlin says there was no Putin-Trump call
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 11:08 AM
WHO to convene emergency meeting on mpox on Nov. 22
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 10:36 AM
UK defence minister: We expect Trump to remain committed to Ukraine and NATO
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 09:53 AM
Trump to appoint former ICE director Tom Homan as country's border czar
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 06:40 AM
IAF intercepts rocket launched from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 06:23 AM
Airstrikes target two Yemeni governorates
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 06:15 AM
Biden to meet Israeli, Indonesian presidents on Tuesday, White House say
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 05:55 AM
pro-Palestine protesters demonstrating in New York
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 02:49 AM
Germany's Scholz and Trump discuss geopolitical challenges on phone
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 02:12 AM
IDF intercepts drone crossing from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 12:02 AM
Hamas offers Fatah responsibility of managing Gaza, including border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2024 10:53 PM
Trump in phone call urged Putin not to escalate in Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/10/2024 10:15 PM