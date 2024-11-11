Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

New EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers could happen soon, France says

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2024 16:10

France's foreign minister said on Monday that a new round of sanctions targeting violent Israeli settlers could happen soon.

"We were instrumental in setting up the (EU) sanctions regime that was already activated two times, and that might be activated a third time soon," Jean-Noel Barrot told the Paris Peace Forum.

"We believe that those violent settlers and these intensive settlement activities are illegal, that it should stop in the interest of Israel and its security."

As much of the world's attention has focused on the war in Gaza, growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank and land grabs in the territory have raised concern among some of Israel's Western allies.

Hezbollah rocket shrapnel wounds several, crashes damage property
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 04:12 PM
Smotrich: The time has come to apply Israeli sovereignty over West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 03:51 PM
Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir to step down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 02:00 PM
Former UK soldier accused of helping Iran pleads guilty to prison escape
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 01:40 PM
Israeli FM claims progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks; Hezbollah says no proposals were received
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 12:40 PM
Initial reports of Israeli attack on Syria's Homs countryside, Syrian state news agency reports
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 12:04 PM
Kremlin says there was no Putin-Trump call
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 11:08 AM
WHO to convene emergency meeting on mpox on Nov. 22
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 10:36 AM
UK defence minister: We expect Trump to remain committed to Ukraine and NATO
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 09:53 AM
Trump to appoint former ICE director Tom Homan as country's border czar
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 06:40 AM
IAF intercepts rocket launched from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 06:23 AM
Airstrikes target two Yemeni governorates
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 06:15 AM
Biden to meet Israeli, Indonesian presidents on Tuesday, White House say
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 05:55 AM
pro-Palestine protesters demonstrating in New York
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 02:49 AM
Germany's Scholz and Trump discuss geopolitical challenges on phone
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 02:12 AM