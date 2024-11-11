Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police, Airports to hold emergency readiness exercise on Tuesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Police and the Airports Authority will hold an exercise simulating an emergency in Israel on Tuesday morning to promote operational readiness, they announced in a statement on Monday.

The exercise will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Israeli airspace.

The police warned that there may be changes in traffic arrangements for short periods of time, and there will be increased traffic of police vehicles and emergency and rescue vehicles, as well as explosive sounds and pyrotechnics, per the exercise outline.

The police asked the public to obey the instructions, and as necessary, the police will issue update accordingly.

Israeli air force intercepts two Hezbollah drones in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 06:35 PM
IDF announces Maj. (res.) Itamar Levin Fridman fell northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 05:59 PM
Otzma Yehudit's Minister Wasserlauf to join security cabinet as observer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 04:22 PM
Swiss will not serve Tel Aviv until December 15
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 04:17 PM
New EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers could happen soon
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 04:09 PM
Smotrich: The time has come to apply Israeli sovereignty over West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 03:51 PM
Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir to step down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 02:00 PM
Former UK soldier accused of helping Iran pleads guilty to prison escape
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 01:40 PM
Israeli FM claims progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks; Hezbollah says no proposals were received
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 12:40 PM
Initial reports of Israeli attack on Syria's Homs countryside, Syrian state news agency reports
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 12:04 PM
Kremlin says there was no Putin-Trump call
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 11:08 AM
WHO to convene emergency meeting on mpox on Nov. 22
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 10:36 AM
UK defence minister: We expect Trump to remain committed to Ukraine and NATO
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 09:53 AM
Trump to appoint former ICE director Tom Homan as country's border czar
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 06:40 AM
IAF intercepts rocket launched from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 06:23 AM