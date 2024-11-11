Police, Airports to hold emergency readiness exercise on Tuesday

The Israel Police and the Airports Authority will hold an exercise simulating an emergency in Israel on Tuesday morning to promote operational readiness, they announced in a statement on Monday.

The exercise will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Israeli airspace.

The police warned that there may be changes in traffic arrangements for short periods of time, and there will be increased traffic of police vehicles and emergency and rescue vehicles, as well as explosive sounds and pyrotechnics, per the exercise outline.

The police asked the public to obey the instructions, and as necessary, the police will issue update accordingly.