News teams from Channels 12 and 13 who arrived in Kiryat Ata to cover Hezbollah rocket crashes in the city reportedly suffered verbal and physical abuse from residents at the scene, N12 reported Monday.

"They're leftists, don't interview with them. Don't interview with these scum," the residents shouted.

Communications Minister Karai responded to the event, saying he "condemns all violence and all attacks on journalists."