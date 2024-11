A recent airstrike that targeted a house in the town of Ain Yaqoob in the Aqar district, in the far north of Lebanon, was reportedly aimed at the son-in-law of the incoming Hezbollah Secretary General, Naim Qassem, according to an Al-Hadath report on Monday.

Lebanese news stated that this is a remote and mountainous area with a majority of Sunnis and Christians, and this is the first attack on the city.

Al Hadath reported that Qassem's son-in-law survived the attack.