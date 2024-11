Two IDF soldiers were lightly and moderately wounded during a counterterrorism activity Monday in al-Khader, in the West Bank, after two Palestinian suspects carried out a ramming attack on them, the military announced on Tuesday morning.

Following an operation with Israel Police and the Shin Bet, IDF soldiers searched for the suspects, locating and apprehending them before transferring them for further questioning.

The soldiers were transferred to a hospital for immediate emergency care.