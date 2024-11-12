Blinken heads to Europe for Ukraine talks ahead of Trump return

The outgoing Biden administration's top diplomat, Antony Blinken, heads to Brussels on Tuesday for talks with European allies concerned that President-elect Donald Trump could abandon Ukraine in its war with Russia.

In his first overseas trip since Trump's Nov. 5 election victory, Secretary of State Blinken will stop in Brussels ahead of scheduled visits to Peru and Brazil later this week, according to an announcement. He will "discuss support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s aggression," the State Department announcement said, without elaborating on what message he will deliver.

Biden officials have said they will push to deploy aid already appropriated for Ukraine before Trump takes office on Jan. 20, in hopes of helping Kyiv's forces push back Russian troops, who have been gaining territory.

"We are working hard to leave Ukraine in as strong a position as possible, both by surging assistance between now and the end of the administration and coordinating with partners around the world to ensure they are ready to step into any breach," said a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

That includes the European allies Blinken will meet in Brussels but also others like South Korea, which could play a critical role given its alarm over the deepening alliance between Russia and North Korea, the official said.