Erdogan hopes for new US approach after 'concerning' Trump messages on Mideast, NTV reports

By REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes US President-elect Donald Trump would take a different approach on the Middle East during his term, but that some of the messages coming from his side were concerning, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday.

"It seems too early to me to make observations about this," Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Baku. "Our hope is that Trump takes very different steps toward the region this term because the messages being given from time to time concern us," he was cited as saying.

Asked about Turkey's decision to halt all trade with Israel in May, Erdogan said Ankara had no trade ties with Israel at the moment and no desire to develop them.

Court rejects PM Netanyahu's request to delay trial testimony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 01:24 PM
Kyrgyzstan makes arrests over suspected coup attempt ahead of local elections
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 01:03 PM
Biden, Trump to meet at White House for transition talks after Harris defeat
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 12:14 PM
Lebanon awaits truce proposals after US envoy expresses hope
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 11:53 AM
Iran ready for possible oil export curbs after Trump election, ministry site says
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 11:48 AM
Ukraine says it downed 4 missiles, 37 drones launched by Russia overnight
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 10:23 AM
US opens missile base in Poland as Trump presidency looms over NATO
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 08:15 AM
IDF to conduct siren test in town of Rama
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 07:54 AM
Biden to meet with hostage families, speak with Trump on hostage issue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 06:20 AM
US military says it strikes Iran-backed terror facility in Syria
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 03:31 AM
Trump picks John Ratcliffe to be CIA director
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 12:47 AM
IDF spokesperson in Arabic calls for urgent evacuation in Dahiyeh
By MAARIV
11/13/2024 12:27 AM
Netanyahu must send 7000 Haredi draft orders to avoid breaking the law
By AVRAHAM BLOCH
11/12/2024 09:55 PM
Welby resigns as Archbishop of Canterbury over child abuse scandal
By REUTERS
11/12/2024 09:37 PM
'Help us,' UN nuclear watchdog chief tells Iran ahead of visit
By REUTERS
11/12/2024 09:05 PM