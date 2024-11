Home Front Command chief Major General Rafi Milo visited the kindergarten in Nesher that was hit by a Hezbollah rocket on Tuesday, the military announced on Wednesday.

During the visit, Milo met the kindergarten's educational staff and expressed appreciation for their courage and response to the incident.

During the incident, drone intrusion sirens sounded throughout the Nahariya, Acre, and Haifa areas, but none sounded in Nesher.