Students, teachers protest in the Netherlands canceled due to fears of pro-Palestine violence

A planned demonstration by teachers and students in Utrecht was canceled by the city after threats of disruption by a pro-Palestine group, according to De Telegraaf on Wednesday.

Several students and teachers' unions had planned to demonstrate in Utrecht over proposed cuts to the education budget. However, this was canceled after organizers received threats of "disruption" by a pro-Palestine group to "hijack the demonstration."

The city also reportedly had intelligence from "outside the city" that the pro-Palestine demonstrators might not "shy away from violence."