A fire broke out in a home in Rechasim in northern Israel, resulting in the death of a one-year-old baby, Magen David Adom (MDA) announced on Wednesday evening.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene of the fire and determined the death of the baby, and provided medical treatment to a 40-year-old man who suffered from third-degree burns. The man was evacuated to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, MDA noted.