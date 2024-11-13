Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF fighter jets strike Syrian smuggling routes used to move weapons to Hezbollah from Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2024 22:24

Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence, attacked Syrian regime smuggling routes on the Syria-Lebanon border that were used to transfer weapons to Hezbollah, the IDF announced on Wednesday evening. 

In recent months, the IDF conducted numerous strikes aimed at reducing weapons transfers from Iran through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, the military said. 

The strike on these routes damages the capabilities of Unit 4400, which is responsible for transferring weapons from Iran to Lebanon. 

UN: Entire generation in Gaza would lose education if UNRWA collapses
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 11:12 PM
IDF announces fallen soldier Sgt. Yoav Daniel, killed in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 10:52 PM
Trump picks Gabbard as director of national intelligence
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 10:24 PM
Drone intrusion sirens sound in Eilat, Israeli Navy intercepts drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 09:52 PM
Channel 12 will not air Eretz Nehederet, IDF announces fallen soldiers
By WALLA! CULTURE
11/13/2024 09:08 PM
IDF issues evacuation orders for neighbourhoods in southern Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 08:07 PM
Posters of hostage women defaced with black paint near Modi'in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 07:47 PM
Alleged Israeli attack target Syria's Qusayr, Syrian state media says
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 07:27 PM
Two terrorists eliminated in Tulkarm, one defined as 'senior terrorist'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 07:19 PM
Saudi crown prince, Russia's Putin discuss Ukraine war
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 06:42 PM
Rocket launched from Gaza triggers alerts in Nir Am, falls inside Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 06:30 PM
One-year-old baby dies in fire in Rechasim, northern Israel, MDA says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 06:19 PM
Sirens blare across central Israel due to rockets from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 05:54 PM
Utrecht student protest in canceled due to fear of pro-Palestine violenc
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 05:41 PM
National Security Council says it received no warning prior Oct. 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 05:38 PM