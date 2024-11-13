IAF fighter jets strike Syrian smuggling routes used to move weapons to Hezbollah from Iran

Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence, attacked Syrian regime smuggling routes on the Syria-Lebanon border that were used to transfer weapons to Hezbollah, the IDF announced on Wednesday evening.

In recent months, the IDF conducted numerous strikes aimed at reducing weapons transfers from Iran through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, the military said.

The strike on these routes damages the capabilities of Unit 4400, which is responsible for transferring weapons from Iran to Lebanon.