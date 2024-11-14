Trump election offers new possibility for US-Russian dialogue, Russian envoy says

The election of Donald Trump opens a possibility for new dialogue between Russia and the United States although Washington's aim remains to contain Moscow, the Russian ambassador to the UN in Geneva told reporters on Thursday.

"Regardless of domestic political shifts, (Washington) consistently pursues a sense of containing Moscow...the change of administration does little to alter it," said Gennady Gatilov, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

"The only shift might be possible is dialogue between our countries, something that has been lacking during the last several years," he added.