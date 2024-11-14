Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US targets Syrian company with sanctions over IRGC, Houthi funding

By REUTERS

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Thursday on companies, individuals and vessels associated with a Syrian conglomerate that Washington said was funding Iran's Quds Force and Yemen's Houthis.

The Syrian conglomerate, the Al-Qatirji Company, is responsible for generating hundreds of millions of dollars in

revenue for the Quds Force and the Houthis through the sale of Iranian oil to Syria and China, the department said in a statement.

"Iran is increasingly relying on key business partners like the Al-Qatirji Company to fund its destabilizing activities and web of terrorist proxies across the region," said department official Bradley Smith said.

The Al-Qatirji Company had already been under sanctions for its role in facilitating the sale of fuel between the Syrian regime and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the department said. Some 26 companies, individuals and vessels associated with the company were targeted in Thursday's action, it added.

(

Sirens sound in Haifa, surrounding area as five rockets cross into Israe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2024 04:23 PM
Judge says Brasilia 'suicide' bomber wanted to blow up Supreme Court
By REUTERS
11/14/2024 03:56 PM
Iran says its ready to work with IAEA to clear up 'alleged ambiguities'
By REUTERS
11/14/2024 03:55 PM
Tehran is serious about resolving nuclear standoff - Iranian official
By REUTERS
11/14/2024 02:27 PM
Yamam, Kfir, and Shin Bet forces eliminate head of Tulkarm terror cell
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2024 01:22 PM
Trump election offers new possibility for US-Russian dialogue - envoy
By REUTERS
11/14/2024 01:17 PM
Iran tells IAEA chief it is ready to negotiate, but not under pressure
By REUTERS
11/14/2024 10:55 AM
Two drones intercepted over Syria by IAF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2024 05:52 AM
Pennsylvania US Senate race will go to a recount
By REUTERS
11/14/2024 01:19 AM
Democratic governors create group to resist Trump policies
By REUTERS
11/14/2024 01:17 AM
US prosecutors seek pause in Trump documents appeal
By REUTERS
11/14/2024 01:13 AM
UN: Entire generation in Gaza would lose education if UNRWA collapses
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 11:12 PM
Trump picks Gabbard as director of national intelligence
By REUTERS
11/13/2024 10:24 PM
IAF strikes Syrian routes used to bring Iran weapons to Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 10:22 PM
Drone intrusion sirens sound in Eilat, Israeli Navy intercepts drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2024 09:52 PM