AG sends letter to Netanyahu urging him to reconsider Ben-Gvir as national security minister

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asking him to reconsider his position on National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's tenure, the office of the attorney-general announced Thursday evening.

"The combination of the alleged improper interventions in police activities and the dependency of police officers on the minister for their advancement undermines the ability to ensure that the police act in loyalty to the public, rather than to the political echelon," the office stated as their reasoning.

The state attorney's office requested early Friday morning that the High Court of Justice be updated on the matter by December 14, 2024.

"We will oppose this, demand an immediate interim order, and request a hearing on the petition as soon as possible," said State Attorney Daniel Haklai

Ben-Gvir's response

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the AG's letter on Thursday, calling for the Prime Minister to reconsider Baharav-Miara's position.

"I call on the Prime Minister to reconsider his stance on the tenure of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara," Ben-Gvir said in a Thursday statement.

"The combination of the alleged improper interventions in the government's policy and the ministers' dependence on the Attorney-General for their positions undermines the ability to ensure that the government acts in loyalty to the public rather than to the legal echelon," the statement reads. "This evening, the Attorney-General has begun an attempt to overthrow an elected government in Israel, and I call on the Prime Minister to consider her dismissal."