Biden to raise concerns over North Korean soldiers in Russia, Sullivan says

US President Joe Biden will raise concerns with other leaders over the introduction of North Korean soldiers into Russia, his national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, calling it a significant development.

Sullivan told reporters traveling with Biden to Peru for private meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the heads of Japan, South Korea and Brazil during a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, that he expected a "coordinated set of policy decisions" in response to the North Korean issue.

Sullivan said the leaders of the US, Japan and South Korea were working to institutionalize trilateral ties as an "enduring feature of US policy," and said the three countries would set up a secretariat for the grouping.