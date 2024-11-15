Trump picks his attorney Todd Blanche for deputy attorney general

US President-elect Donald Trump picked his attorney Todd Blanche as deputy attorney general, Trump said on Thursday.

Blanche, a former federal prosecutor, led Trump's defense in his trial about hush money paid to a porn star.

He also handled several other legal cases for Trump.

Trump lawyer Emil Bove was named by the president-elect as principal associate deputy attorney general and as acting deputy attorney general, Trump said in a statement that added Blanche is in the process of being confirmed by the Senate.