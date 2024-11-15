Jerusalem Post
Trump says Musk's efficiency panel will issue reports

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 15, 2024 04:58

US President-Elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that a government efficiency panel headed up by billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk will issue reports in its work to streamline the US government.

Trump on Tuesday said the panel would "provide advice and guidance from outside of government," on slimming down the government, cutting regulations, reducing spending and restructuring federal agencies.

Trump and Musk have suggested the panel will make dramatic cuts. However the US Constitution gives Congress the power over the federal budget. Congress can take or disregard advice from outside panels like the proposed efficiency group.

