Israeli attack targets Damascus suburb, Syrian state news agency says

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 15, 2024 16:45

An Israeli attack allegedly targeted the Mazzeh suburb of Damascus on Friday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Explosions were reported earlier in the vicinity of the Syrian capital.

Seven people were reportedly killed during the attacks, Ynet cited Syrian media, noting the attack was near a military airbase in the Mazzeh area. Ynet further reported that the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that opposes Assad's regime in Syria, claimed the attacks targeted the Al-Zahariyat residential complex.

The complex was reportedly used as a military housing area.

