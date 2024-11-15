Jerusalem Post
Police arrest two Palestinians suspected of distributing inciting terrorism content

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The police, along with IDF soldiers, arrested two Palestinian suspects accused of distributing inciting content and expressing support for a hostile terror organization, the police reported on Friday.

During a search of one suspect’s residence, materials promoting incitement, along with an Islamic Jihad flag, were found, according to the police. Authorities also confiscated computers and mobile phones for further investigation.

The two Palestinians arrested for spreading inciteful content and expressing support for terrorism. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Initial findings from the investigation revealed additional evidence connecting the suspects to activities of incitement and terror support. The suspects remain in custody as the investigation is ongoing.



