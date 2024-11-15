French anti-terrorism prosecutor to appeal against Lebanese terrorist's release

The office of France's anti-terrorism prosecutor said on Friday it would appeal against a French court's decision to grant the release of a Lebanese terrorist jailed for attacks on US and Israeli diplomats in France in the early 1980s.

PNAT said Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, a former head of the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Brigade, would be released on Dec. 6 under the court's decision on condition that he leave France and not return.

Abdallah was given a life sentence in 1987 for his role in the murders of US diplomat Charles Ray in Paris and Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov in 1982, and in the attempted murder of US Consul General Robert Homme in Strasbourg in 1984.

Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Factions (LARF) activist George Ibrahim Abdallah escorted by a French Gendarme as he leaves Lyon courthouse, July 10, 1986. Abdallah who is serving a life sentence for the assasination of U.S. And Israeli officials in 1982 was granted conditional release by a Paris appea (credit: ROBERT PRATTA/REUTERS)

Responses to the news

Representatives for the embassies of the United States and Israel, as well as the Justice Ministry, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Requests for Abdallah's release have been rejected and annulled multiple times, including in 2003, 2012 and 2014.