Blinken, Sa'ar discuss wars in Gaza, Lebanon and humanitarian aid to Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken congratulated Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on his appointment and discussed the wars in Gaza and Lebanon in a phone call, the State Department announced in a statement on Friday. 

Blinken reaffirmed the United State's "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security and urged Israel to take more steps to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. 

According to the announcement, Blinken stressed the importance of "ending the war in Gaza, bringing all of the hostages home, and establishing lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Blinken and Sa'ar also discussed the need for a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that permits Israeli and Lebanese citizens to return to their respective homes.  



