Trump picks Steven Cheung as White House communications director

By REUTERS

US President-elect Donald Trump has picked Steven Cheung, who served as director of communications during the election campaign, to be his White House communications director, the Trump transition team said on Friday.

It also announced that Sergio Gor will take on the role of director of the Presidential Personnel Office.

"Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted advisors since my first presidential campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles," Trump said in a statement.

Cheung served as director of strategic response, a communications role, during Trump's first term in office.

 

 

