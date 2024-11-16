Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump picks Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2024 01:47

President-elect Donald Trump reached into his inner circle on Friday and chose his transition spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, as his White House press secretary, putting a 27-year-old firebrand in position to aggressively defend him.

Leavitt has endeared herself to Trump by her ardent defense of him in news interviews and her take-no-prisoners style, Trump advisers said.

"I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again," Trump said in a statement.

Leavitt will be the youngest person to ever hold the title of White House press secretary. Ron Ziegler was the previous youngest press secretary at age 29 when President Richard Nixon gave him the position in 1969.

FBI says bigoted text messages also sent to LGBTQ, Hispanic people
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 01:45 AM
Dutch government crisis defused, prime minister says
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 12:50 AM
UNIFIL says artillery shell hit its West Sector headquarters
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 09:54 PM
Trump picks Steven Cheung as White House communications director
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 09:14 PM
Blinken, Sa'ar discuss wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Gaza humanitarian aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 07:03 PM
IAF intercepts three drones launched from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 06:27 PM
UNOCHA: There is escalation in toll of Israeli strikes across Lebanon
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 06:05 PM
Colombia outlaws child marriage after 17 year battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 06:04 PM
Israeli man enters West Bank, rescued in Abu Dis after clashes break out
By AMIR BOHBOT
11/15/2024 05:16 PM
Police arrest two Palestinians suspected of distributing terror content
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 03:43 PM
Israeli attack targets Damascus suburb, Syrian state news agency says
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 02:50 PM
One wounded from barrage in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 09:39 AM
Trump says Musk's efficiency panel will issue reports
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 04:57 AM
Citigroup facing US probe over ties to sanctioned Russian billionaire, Barron's reports
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 04:29 AM
Trump says North Dakota Governor Burgum to be interior secretary
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 03:56 AM