Dutch police release new images of three suspected Amsterdam rioters

Dutch Police authorities released unblurred photos of three men involved in the pogroms against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans earlier this month.

Dutch media aired blurred images of five people on November 12. Police said they had until Friday to come forward anonymously. Two suspects were identified and arrested, but the remaining three did not come forward.

Following a previous statement from the Amsterdam Police, these individuals's images were released. Three suspects from the Amsterdam riots. (credit: Dutch Police )

The five people whose blurred images were shown are responsible for "the most severe violence" during the attack, police stated.

Police said they would release additional images of others involved and urged those involved to turn themselves in to avoid the exposing of their identities to the public.