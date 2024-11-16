Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Dutch police release new images of three suspected Amsterdam rioters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Dutch Police authorities released unblurred photos of three men involved in the pogroms against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans earlier this month. 

Dutch media aired blurred images of five people on November 12. Police said they had until Friday to come forward anonymously. Two suspects were identified and arrested, but the remaining three did not come forward.

Following a previous statement from the Amsterdam Police, these individuals's images were released.

Three suspects from the Amsterdam riots. (credit: Dutch Police )
Three suspects from the Amsterdam riots. (credit: Dutch Police )

The five people whose blurred images were shown are responsible for "the most severe violence" during the attack, police stated.

Police said they would release additional images of others involved and urged those involved to turn themselves in to avoid the exposing of their identities to the public. 

Ten babies die in fire at Indian hospital's neonatal unit
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 07:56 AM
IDF intercepts missile launched from east toward Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 07:05 AM
China willing to be partners, friends with US, says top Chinese envoy
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 06:04 AM
FBI says bigoted text messages also sent to LGBTQ, Hispanic people
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 01:45 AM
Trump picks Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 01:42 AM
UNIFIL says artillery shell hit its West Sector headquarters
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 09:54 PM
Trump picks Steven Cheung as White House communications director
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 09:14 PM
Blinken, Sa'ar discuss wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Gaza humanitarian aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 07:03 PM
IAF intercepts three drones launched from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 06:27 PM
UNOCHA: There is escalation in toll of Israeli strikes across Lebanon
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 06:05 PM
Colombia outlaws child marriage after 17 year battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 06:04 PM
Israeli man enters West Bank, rescued in Abu Dis after clashes break out
By AMIR BOHBOT
11/15/2024 05:16 PM
Police arrest two Palestinians suspected of distributing terror content
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 03:43 PM
Israeli attack targets Damascus suburb, Syrian state news agency says
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 02:50 PM
One wounded from barrage in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 09:39 AM