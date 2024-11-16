Israelis set fire to buildings in Palestinian village, claim Palestinians stole their sheep

Approximately 30 Israelis entered the Palestinian village of Beit Furik near Nablus and set fire to several buildings and a car, Army Radio reported Saturday morning, citing a security source.

A confrontation broke out between the Israelis and the Palestinians in the village, with both sides throwing stones at each other.

IDF and Border Police fired shots to disperse the crowd when they arrived at the scene, and the Israelis left. According to the Israelis, they entered the village because Palestinians had stolen their flock of sheep.