Senators want US to review Elon Musk's alleged contacts with Putin

Two Democratic senators on Friday asked the Biden administration to review whether SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s reported regular contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin should force a review of Musk’s involvement in the space company's US government contracts.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Jack Reed, who chairs the Armed Service Committee, asked the Justice Department and Pentagon to conduct a review citing reports of Musk's contacts with Russian officials over the last two years.

“These relationships between a well-known US adversary and Mr. Musk, a beneficiary of billions of dollars in US government funding, pose serious questions," the senators wrote.