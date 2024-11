In the Gaza Strip, Division 162 continued to operate in the Jabaliya and Beit Lahia areas, as Nahal Brigade combat teams continued fighting in the Rafah area under the command of the Gaza Division 143, the IDF reported Saturday afternoon. IDF troops operate in Gaza, November 16, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Over the past day, these divisions killed many terrorists, destroyed terror infrastructure, and uncovered numerous weapons and explosives.