Hostage families to President-elect Trump: 'Do everything to bring the war to an end'

By MAYA COHEN

The hostage families issued a statement to President-elect Donald Trump at Begin Gate in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, Israeli media reported on Saturday evening.

Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is still a hostage, asked the US leader to do "everything he can to bring the war to an end and return the hostages."

"We are told to wait until you enter the White House, but the hostages do not have time. They will not survive the winter; they will not last until you are sworn in in January," she continued.

"Netanyahu gave up on the abductees a long time ago," said Zangauker. "And now he is sacrificing them and the soldiers while his extremist partners are working to establish settlements in Gaza."

