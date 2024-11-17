Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Roadside bomb kills three soldiers in northern Iraq

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2024 10:16

A roadside bomb targeting an Iraqi army vehicle killed three soldiers in northern Iraq on Sunday, police and hospital sources said.

The attack near the town of Tuz Khurmatu, about 175 km (110 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, critically wounded two others.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State terrorists are active in the area, said two Iraqi security officials.

Despite the group's defeat in 2017, remnants continue to conduct hit-and-run attacks against government forces.

Mass evacuation after unexploded bomb discovered in Osnabrück, Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 11:12 AM
Details of PMO document leak case to be published at 4 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 11:11 AM
15 detained for suspected gang-rape of 15-year-old girl in north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 10:16 AM
IDF Arabic spox. calls for evacuation of Beirut areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 07:39 AM
Three suspects arrested for firing flares at prime minister's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 05:45 AM
Feldstein, additional suspect will remain in custody until 6 p.m.
By MAARIV
11/17/2024 02:19 AM
Trump picks oil industry CEO Chris Wright as Energy Secretary
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 11:31 PM
IDF conducts intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 10:14 PM
California confirms first clade I mpox case
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 10:12 PM
IDF orders northern towns Metulla, Kfar Yuval as military zones
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 09:39 PM
IDF eliminates 10 Hamas terrorists in Jabaliya area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 08:35 PM
Six people killed, 11 wounded in Israeli strike on Lebanon's Baalbek
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 07:39 PM
Two children hospitalized due to grenade explosion in Jisr e-Zarka
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 06:41 PM
Hostage families to Trump: 'Do everything to end the war'
By MAYA COHEN
11/16/2024 06:33 PM
Eight killed in stabbing incident in Wuxi, China
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 05:57 PM