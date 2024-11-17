Roadside bomb kills three soldiers in northern Iraq

A roadside bomb targeting an Iraqi army vehicle killed three soldiers in northern Iraq on Sunday, police and hospital sources said.

The attack near the town of Tuz Khurmatu, about 175 km (110 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, critically wounded two others.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State terrorists are active in the area, said two Iraqi security officials.

Despite the group's defeat in 2017, remnants continue to conduct hit-and-run attacks against government forces.