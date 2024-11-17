Jerusalem Post
Around 1,500 killed in Bangladesh protests that ousted PM Hasina

By REUTERS

About 1,500 people died in protests that brought down Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina this year, and as many as 3,500 may have been forcibly abducted during her 15-year rule, interim leader Muhammad Yunus said on Sunday.

The estimate by the economist and Nobel peace laureate, who is due to organize elections, is higher than the previous official count of about 1,000 deaths in the student-led demonstrations, which drew a ferocious crackdown.

The protests, which began in July as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas, escalated into some of the deadliest unrest since Bangladeshi independence in 1971, forcing Hasina to flee to India.

"Every day, new names are being added to the list of martyrs,” Yunus said in an address to the nation marking 100 days of the interim government, pledging to prosecute those responsible for the violence.

Yunus' government has vowed to ensure justice for victims of what he referred to as the "autocratic regime’s wrath."

