Russian lawmaker says Biden is risking WW3 with missile decision

By REUTERS

Russian lawmaker Maria Butina said on Monday that the administration of President Joe Biden was risking World War Three if it had allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike deep into Russia.

"These guys, Biden's administration, is trying to escalate the situation to the maximum while they still have power and are still in office," Butina told Reuters.

"I have a great hope that (Donald) Trump will overcome this decision if this has been made because they are seriously risking the start of World War Three which is not in anybody's interest."

Reuters, citing two US officials and a source familiar with the decision, reported on Sunday that Biden's administration has made the decision to allow Ukraine to make the strikes with US weapons deep into Russia.

The New York Times also reported that Biden's administration had made the decision. The Kremlin has yet to comment on the reports.

