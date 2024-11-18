Jerusalem Post
Reports that Hamas office moved to Turkey not true, Turkish source says

By REUTERS

Reports that Palestinian terrorist group Hamas' office has moved to Turkey do not reflect the truth, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Monday, adding members of the group visited the country from time to time.

Doha said last week it had told Hamas and Israel it will stall efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until they show willingness and seriousness. It also said that media reports it had told Hamas to leave the country were no accurate.

Turkey has fiercely criticized Israel over its offensives in Gaza and in Lebanon and does not deem Hamas a terrorist organization. Some Hamas political officials regularly visit Turkey.

