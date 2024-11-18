Jerusalem Post
Water price set to increase by 3.4% starting 2025

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Water prices are set to increase by 3.4% starting January 1, 2025, the Water Authority announced on Monday. 

An average household will subsequently pay NIS 5 more in its monthly water bill, the authority noted.

"The tariff update stems from the increase in recognized costs of various suppliers and the recent rise in the index basket, alongside the necessary investments in water and sewage infrastructure in Israel and the anticipated expansion of desalinated water purchases to ensure water supply for all consumers," the authority's statement read. 

 
