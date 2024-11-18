The Israel Air Force intercepted two drones that crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the military said on Monday, following the hostile aircraft intrusion alerts that sounded in Western Galilee starting at 4:55 p.m.
IAF intercepts two drones that cross into Israel from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS11/18/2024 06:25 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 06:13 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 05:58 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 05:31 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 03:21 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 03:19 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 02:44 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 02:41 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 02:07 PM