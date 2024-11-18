Jerusalem Post
US House Ethics panel to meet amid calls for report on Trump AG pick Gaetz

By REUTERS

The US House of Representatives Ethics Committee is expected to discuss next steps on Wednesday in its investigation into President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general pick Matt Gaetz, two sources with knowledge of the panel's plans said.

The sources were granted anonymity to discuss the bipartisan panel's inner workings.

A growing number of Trump's fellow Republicans in the US Senate, which has a constitutional duty to confirm or reject high-level presidential appointments, have called on the House panel to turn over its findings on allegations of sexual misconduct involving a teenager and drug use by Gaetz.

It is uncertain whether the probe will continue because Gaetz, 42, resigned his seat in the Republican-controlled House on Wednesday, hours after Trump unveiled his choice of the lawmaker and as the probe was nearing completion. Gaetz denies any wrongdoing.

Lebanon presents written response to US ceasefire proposal
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 08:45 PM
US will make clear to Turkey there can be no more business as usual with Hamas, State Dept says
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 08:42 PM
EU worried by reports of Iran, North Korea, China supplying Russia
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 08:13 PM
Several killed in reported IAF strike in Beirut - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 08:12 PM
Tear gas used on Ukraine battlefield, chemical weapons agency finds
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 07:05 PM
Netanyahu says Israel hit Iranian nuclear infrastructure during strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
11/18/2024 06:25 PM
Russia vetoes UN Security Council action on Sudan war
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 06:13 PM
Shin Bet chief visited Turkey amid hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 06:12 PM
Biden pledges record $4 bln US contribution to World Bank fund
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 05:58 PM
Man arrested on suspicion of inciting against Prime Minister Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 05:50 PM
Hostage family member faints in Knesset during Netanyahu speech
By ELIAV BREUER
11/18/2024 05:34 PM
Water price set to increase by 3.4% starting 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 05:16 PM
IAF intercepts two drones that cross into Israel from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 05:16 PM
Additional suspect arrested for firing flares near prime minister's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 04:46 PM
UK sanctions Iran airline, shipping group and Russian vessel
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 03:21 PM