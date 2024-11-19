Jerusalem Post
Business & Innovation
All News
 

DOJ to ask judge to force Google to sell off Chrome, Bloomberg reports

The move would be one of the most aggressive attempts by the Biden administration to curb what it alleges are Big Tech monopolies.

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 19, 2024 01:10
The seal of the US Justice Department is seen on the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, January 24, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
The seal of the US Justice Department is seen on the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, January 24, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

The US Department of Justice will ask a judge to force Alphabet's Google to sell off its Chrome browser, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The DOJ will ask the judge, who ruled in August that Google illegally monopolized the search market, to require measures related to artificial intelligence and its Android smartphone operating system, the report said.

Google and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The move would be one of the most aggressive attempts by the Biden administration to curb what it alleges are Big Tech monopolies.

Quality search engine

Google maintains that its search engine has won users with its quality, adding that it faces robust competition from Amazon and other sites and that users can choose other search engines as their default.

Google (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
Google (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

The government has the option to decide whether a Chrome sale is necessary at a later date if some of the other aspects of the remedy create a more competitive market, the Bloomberg report said.



