Iran's Foreign Ministry stated that the new sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United Kingdom against Tehran are "unjustified, baseless, and contrary to international law," Walla reported on Tuesday morning.
Iranian Foreign Ministry call sanctions against country 'unjustified, baseless'
