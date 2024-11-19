Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iranian Foreign Ministry call sanctions against country 'unjustified, baseless'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iran's Foreign Ministry stated that the new sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United Kingdom against Tehran are "unjustified, baseless, and contrary to international law," Walla reported on Tuesday morning.

Kremlin says Moscow ready to normalize ties with US
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 05:33 AM
Paraguay President Pena hospitalized in Brazil while attending G20
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 02:37 AM
Trump picks former lawmaker Sean Duffy to be transportation secretary
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 01:24 AM
Macron set to invite Trump, Musk to Paris for AI summit in Feb, says CNN
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 11:39 PM
North Korean leader Kim meets Russian resources minister
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 11:38 PM
US House Ethics panel to meet amid calls for report on Trump AG pick
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 08:49 PM
Lebanon presents written response to US ceasefire proposal
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 08:45 PM
EU worried by reports of Iran, North Korea, China supplying Russia
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 08:13 PM
Tear gas used on Ukraine battlefield, chemical weapons agency finds
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 07:05 PM
Russia vetoes UN Security Council action on Sudan war
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 06:13 PM
Shin Bet chief visited Turkey amid hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 06:12 PM
Biden pledges record $4 bln US contribution to World Bank fund
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 05:58 PM
Man arrested on suspicion of inciting against Prime Minister Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 05:50 PM
Hostage family member faints in Knesset during Netanyahu speech
By ELIAV BREUER
11/18/2024 05:34 PM
Water price set to increase by 3.4% starting 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 05:16 PM