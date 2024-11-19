Israel Police arrest three additional suspects in Jaffa light rail terror attack

The Israel Police indicted three additional suspects and completed the investigation into the attack at the Jaffa light rail station, where seven civilians were killed and 16 were wounded last month, the Police reported in a Tuesday morning statement.

The Police announced that indictments were filed against 12 suspects, all in their 20s and residents of the Hebron area in the West Bank.

The police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) reportedly investigated members of the reported terror cell, which included the terrorists who carried out the attack, drivers, and other suspects who took part in planning and carrying out the attack.