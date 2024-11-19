An indictment against the suspects behind the flares set off near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home is expected to be filed within the next week, Walla reported on Tuesday.
Suspects behind flares at Netanyahu's homes to be indicted in coming week
By REUTERS11/19/2024 12:15 PM
By REUTERS11/19/2024 10:21 AM
By REUTERS11/19/2024 08:12 AM
By REUTERS11/19/2024 07:11 AM
By REUTERS11/19/2024 05:33 AM
By REUTERS11/19/2024 02:37 AM
By REUTERS11/19/2024 01:24 AM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 11:39 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 11:38 PM