Authorities rescued 51 high school students from a bus that sank into the sand near Eilat

Eilat police received a report about a bus that sunk into the sand with about 50 passengers, among them dozens of high school students who were in Eilat as part of an annual trip, Israeli media reported

Eilat police officers were called to the scene and together with the emergency and rescue forces began operations to rescue all the occupants of the bus. The commander of the Eilat Regional Police, Lieutenant Commander Eliyahu Shmol, is at the scene of the incident and is conducting a situation assessment with the forces.