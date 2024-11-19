Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Authorities rescued 51 high school students from a bus that sank into the sand near Eilat

By PELED ARBELI

Eilat police received a report about a bus that sunk into the sand with about 50 passengers, among them dozens of high school students who were in Eilat as part of an annual trip, Israeli media reported

Eilat police officers were called to the scene and together with the emergency and rescue forces began operations to rescue all the occupants of the bus. The commander of the Eilat Regional Police, Lieutenant Commander Eliyahu Shmol, is at the scene of the incident and is conducting a situation assessment with the forces. 

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked vessel in Red Sea
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 04:49 PM
Iraq to hold first nationwide census since 1987
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 04:44 PM
IDF: Here's how Hezbollah rockets fell short and hit a UNIFIL base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 04:36 PM
IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police eliminate three terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 03:43 PM
PM spokesperson verified with Eli Feldestein transfer of info to Bild
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 02:23 PM
Russia says Ukraine attacked border with US-made long-range missiles
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 02:20 PM
Border police officers apprehend suspect at Shuafat crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 12:50 PM
Argentina withdraws three officers from UNIFIL
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 12:15 PM
Suspects behind flares at Netanyahu's homes to be indicted in week
By WALLA!
11/19/2024 11:46 AM
Drone intrusion sirens sound in Safed, Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 11:42 AM
Air France will not resume flights to Israel until December - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 11:23 AM
Russia arrests two suspects in Crimean car bomb assassination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 11:13 AM
Putin approves updated Russian nuclear doctrine
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 10:21 AM
IDF eliminates wanted terrorists near Jenin, West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 08:31 AM
Child among six killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Sumy
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 08:12 AM