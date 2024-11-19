MK Almog Cohen: Outlaw Brothers in Arms, nothing more than a violent militia

On Tuesday, Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen demanded in a letter to Justice Minister Yariv Levin that he outlaw the reservist protest group Brothers in Arms due to the throwing of flares at Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea.

He also claimed in his letter: "Brothers in Arms is nothing more than a violent militia that was established to prevent the judicial reform by all necessary means, the main characteristic of their activity is illegal activity, the peak of which was a wave of active refusal."