MK Almog Cohen: Outlaw Brothers in Arms, nothing more than a violent militia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

On Tuesday, Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen demanded in a letter to Justice Minister Yariv Levin that he outlaw the reservist protest group Brothers in Arms due to the throwing of flares at Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea.

He also claimed in his letter: "Brothers in Arms is nothing more than a violent militia that was established to prevent the judicial reform by all necessary means, the main characteristic of their activity is illegal activity, the peak of which was a wave of active refusal."

Finance Ministry and Histadrut come to agreement on budget outline
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 06:08 PM
Kyiv, Washington sources confirm Ukraine used ATACMS to attack Russia
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 05:22 PM
State must decide official position regarding Ben-Gvir's removal
By BINI ASHKENAZI
11/19/2024 05:03 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked vessel in Red Sea
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 04:49 PM
Iraq to hold first nationwide census since 1987
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 04:44 PM
IDF: Here's how Hezbollah rockets fell short and hit a UNIFIL base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 04:36 PM
Authorities rescued high school students from a bus that sank into sand
By PELED ARBELI
11/19/2024 04:14 PM
IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police eliminate three terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 03:43 PM
Russia says Ukraine attacked border with US-made long-range missiles
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 02:20 PM
Border police officers apprehend suspect at Shuafat crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 12:50 PM
Argentina withdraws three officers from UNIFIL
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 12:15 PM
Suspects behind flares at Netanyahu's homes to be indicted in week
By WALLA!
11/19/2024 11:46 AM
Drone intrusion sirens sound in Safed, Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 11:42 AM
Air France will not resume flights to Israel until December - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 11:23 AM
Russia arrests two suspects in Crimean car bomb assassination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 11:13 AM