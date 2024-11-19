Jerusalem Post
Finance Ministry and Histadrut come to agreement on budget outline

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
NOVEMBER 19, 2024 18:10

The Finance Ministry and the Histadrut labor federation have come to an agreement on the outline for the 2025 budget, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement came after the government approved the state budget for 2025 and against the backdrop of the challenges facing the economy due to the security situation and the continuation of the war.

The agreements relate to payment to employees in the security and cleaning fields as part of the purchase of services from employers in the public sector and will work to promote a sectoral minimum wage in the cleaning industry.

