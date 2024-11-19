We received no warnings from Israel before the Amsterdam riots, Dutch Interior Minister says

Dutch Interior Minister Judith Uitermark told the Dutch Parliament on Tuesday that they had not been informed by the Israeli government about threats of violence the night of November 7, according to Dutch media.

Neither the AIVD nor the counter-terrorism unit NCTV received any information from Israel, she said.

Israel disputes this, saying that it did warn the Netherlands before the riot. Dutch authorities claim there was no evidence of this, but De Telegraaf reported the day before that Mossad agents had been sent along with the team.