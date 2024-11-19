Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran offers to cap sensitive uranium stock to avoid IAEA resolution

By REUTERS

Iran has offered not to expand its stock of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, near the roughly 90% of weapons grade, and made preparations to do that, the UN nuclear watchdog said in confidential reports to member states on Tuesday.

The offer is conditional, however, on Western powers abandoning their push for a resolution against Iran at this week's meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors over its lack of cooperation with the IAEA, diplomats said, adding that the push was continuing.

During IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's trip to Iran last week, "the possibility of Iran not further expanding its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% U-235 was discussed," read one of the two confidential quarterly IAEA reports, both seen by Reuters.

It added that the IAEA had verified that Iran had "begun implementation of preparatory measures."

Iran's offer was to cap the stock of uranium enriched to up to 60% at around 185 kg, or the amount it had two days ago, a senior diplomat said. That is enough in principle, if enriched further, for four nuclear weapons, according to an IAEA yardstick. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Brazilian police uncover military plot to kill Lula before 2023 inaugura
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 06:44 PM
Dutch Interior Minister received no warnings from Israel before riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 06:37 PM
Finance Ministry and Histadrut come to agreement on budget outline
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 06:08 PM
MK Almog Cohen: Outlaw Brothers in Arms,
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 06:04 PM
Kyiv, Washington sources confirm Ukraine used ATACMS to attack Russia
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 05:22 PM
State must decide official position regarding Ben-Gvir's removal
By BINI ASHKENAZI
11/19/2024 05:03 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked vessel in Red Sea
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 04:49 PM
Iraq to hold first nationwide census since 1987
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 04:44 PM
IDF: Here's how Hezbollah rockets fell short and hit a UNIFIL base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 04:36 PM
Authorities rescued high school students from a bus that sank into sand
By PELED ARBELI
11/19/2024 04:14 PM
IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police eliminate three terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 03:43 PM
Russia says Ukraine attacked border with US-made long-range missiles
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 02:20 PM
Border police officers apprehend suspect at Shuafat crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 12:50 PM
Argentina withdraws three officers from UNIFIL
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 12:15 PM
Suspects behind flares at Netanyahu's homes to be indicted in week
By WALLA!
11/19/2024 11:46 AM